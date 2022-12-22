Who's Playing

Harvard @ No. 4 Kansas

Current Records: Harvard 8-4; Kansas 10-1

What to Know

The #4 Kansas Jayhawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Harvard Crimson at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Everything went the Jayhawks' way against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday as they made off with an 84-62 win. Six players on Kansas scored in the double digits: guard Gradey Dick (20), forward Jalen Wilson (11), forward KJ Adams Jr. (11), guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (11), guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (10), and guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (10). This also makes it three games in a row in which Kevin McCullar Jr. has had at least four steals.

Meanwhile, Harvard was expected to lose against the UC Irvine Anteaters on Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Harvard snuck past UC Irvine with a 62-57 victory.

The Jayhawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 21.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Kansas to 10-1 and the Crimson to 8-4. On Saturday Kansas relied heavily on Gradey Dick, who had 20 points in addition to six rebounds and five steals. It will be up to Harvard's defense to limit his damage Thursday.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Crimson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Kansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.