Who's Playing

Harvard @ No. 4 Kansas

Current Records: Harvard 8-4; Kansas 10-1

What to Know

The #4 Kansas Jayhawks will play host again and welcome the Harvard Crimson to Allen Fieldhouse, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. Kansas is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Jayhawks made easy work of the Indiana Hoosiers this past Saturday and carried off an 84-62 victory. Kansas got double-digit scores from six players: guard Gradey Dick (20), forward Jalen Wilson (11), forward KJ Adams Jr. (11), guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (11), guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (10), and guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (10). This also makes it three games in a row in which Kevin McCullar Jr. has had at least four steals.

Meanwhile, Harvard was expected to lose against the UC Irvine Anteaters on Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Harvard snuck past UC Irvine with a 62-57 win.

Their wins bumped the Jayhawks to 10-1 and the Crimson to 8-4. This past Saturday Kansas relied heavily on Gradey Dick, who had 20 points along with six rebounds and five steals. It will be up to Harvard's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.