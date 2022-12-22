The Harvard Crimson will be trying to pull off their second upset win in a row when they face the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday night. Harvard was a 9.5-point underdog in its 62-57 win over UC Irvine on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks are riding a four-game winning streak following their 84-62 win over then-No. 14 Indiana last Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks are favored by 21.5 points in the latest Kansas vs. Harvard odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 138.

Kansas vs. Harvard spread: Kansas -21.5

Kansas vs. Harvard over/under: 138 points

Kansas vs. Harvard money line: Kansas -4500, Harvard +1500

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has bounced back from its lone loss of the season with a four-game winning streak, including one of its most impressive outings of the campaign. The Jayhawks blew out then-No. 14 Indiana last Saturday, racking up 17 steals, which were their most in a game since 2011. Star freshman Gradey Dick and veteran Kevin McCullar Jr. each had five takeaways in the win.

Dick knocked down 8 of 12 shot attempts en route to a 20-point performance, raising his scoring average to 15.8. The Jayhawks are led by Jalen Wilson, who is averaging team highs in scoring (21.1) and rebounding (9.3), despite scoring a season-low 11 points against Indiana. Kansas has covered the spread in four of its last five games and is poised to record another blowout win on Thursday.

Why Harvard can cover

Harvard is comfortable playing as an underdog, as evidenced by its performance against UC Irvine on Tuesday. The Crimson were 9.5-point underdogs going into that game, but they used their size advantage to pick up a 62-57 win. They will have a height advantage again on Thursday against a perimeter-oriented Kansas team.

Senior guard Chris Ledlum leads Harvard with 18.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, scoring at least 16 points in each of his last five outings. Freshman forward Chisom Okpara (8.8), senior guard Luka Sakota (8.5) and junior guard Sam Silverstein (8.3) have all been key contributors as well. Kansas has only covered the spread three times in its last 15 Thursday home games.

