Top-10 teams collide on Saturday when the fourth-ranked Houston Cougars take on the eighth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks in a key Big 12 Conference matchup at Lawrence, Kan. The Cougars (19-2, 6-2 Big 12), who have won five in a row, are coming off a 76-72 overtime win at Texas on Monday. The Jayhawks (17-4, 5-3 Big 12), who have won four of six, defeated Oklahoma State 83-54 on Tuesday. This is the first of two meetings between the powerhouses before the end of the regular season.

Tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 5-2, including a 2-1 edge in games played at Allen Fieldhouse. The Cougars are 1-point favorites in the latest Houston vs. Kansas odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 134.

Kansas vs. Houston spread: Houston -1

Kansas vs. Houston over/under: 134 points

Kansas vs. Houston money line: Houston -120, Kansas +100

HOU: The Cougars have won 20 of their last 24 games (+11.00 units on ML)

KAN: The Jayhawks have won 16 of their last 18 games at home (+12.85 units on ML)

Why Kansas can cover

Senior transfer and center Hunter Dickinson, who played three seasons at Michigan, continues to be a force in the middle. In 21 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, two assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. He has 12 double-doubles on the year, including a 20-point and 15-rebound effort at Iowa State last weekend. He had 27 points and 21 rebounds in an 89-84 win over No. 17 Kentucky on Nov. 14.

Junior forward K.J. Adams has been on a tear of late. He has reached double-figure scoring in each of his last eight games, including registering two double-doubles in that span. In an 83-81 win over TCU on Jan. 6, Adams scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He had 15 points and 10 boards in a 78-66 win over No. 9 Oklahoma on Jan. 13. He is coming off a 16-point and six-assist effort in Tuesday's win over Oklahoma State. In 21 games, including 20 starts, he is averaging 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and one steal in 32.8 minutes.

Why Houston can cover

Senior guard L.J. Cryer, who is in his first season with the Cougars after playing three years at Baylor, has started all 21 games he has played in. He is coming off a 14-point and three-assist effort at Texas on Monday. He has scored in double figures 15 times, including six games of 20 points or more. He scored 23 points at BYU on Jan. 23 in a 75-68 win. For the year, he is averaging 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals.

Also helping power Houston is senior guard Jamal Shead, who has started all 21 games this season and all 58 over the past two years. He had a monster effort in the win at Texas, scoring 25 points and grabbing eight rebounds. He also scored 29 points and added 10 assists in a 77-54 win over No. 25 Texas Tech on Jan. 17. For the year, he is averaging 12.3 points, 5.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 29 minutes of action.

