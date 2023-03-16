Who's Playing

Howard @ Kansas

Regular Season Records: Howard 22-12; Kansas 27-7

What to Know

The Howard Bison and the #4 Kansas Jayhawks are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bison should still be riding high after a victory, while Kansas will be looking to get back in the win column.

Howard earned some more postseason success in their contest this past Saturday. They escaped with a win against the Norfolk State Spartans by the margin of a single free throw, 65-64. Howard's guard Jelani Williams filled up the stat sheet, picking up 20 points along with six rebounds. Williams hadn't helped his team much against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Williams' points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Kansas has to be hurting after a devastating 76-56 loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and Kansas was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Guard Gradey Dick wasn't much of a difference maker for the Jayhawks; Dick played for 30 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Two stats to keep an eye on: The Bison have allowed their opponents an average of 8.7 steals per game, the 360th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Howard, Kansas comes into the game boasting the 19th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.8. In other words, Howard will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: TBS

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.