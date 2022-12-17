Who's Playing

No. 14 Indiana @ No. 8 Kansas

Current Records: Indiana 8-2; Kansas 9-1

What to Know

The #8 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the #14 Indiana Hoosiers at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. If the game is anything like the Hoosiers' 103-99 win from their previous meeting in November of 2016, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Kansas took their contest against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday by a conclusive 95-67 score. The Jayhawks relied on the efforts of guard Kevin McCullar Jr., who had 21 points along with five steals, and forward Jalen Wilson, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, IU ended up a good deal behind the Arizona Wildcats when they played on Saturday, losing 89-75. Five players on IU scored in the double digits: forward Race Thompson (16), forward Miller Kopp (14), guard Tamar Bates (13), forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (11), and guard Xavier Johnson (11).

Kansas is now 9-1 while IU sits at 8-2. Kansas is 7-1 after wins this year, and the Hoosiers are 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.