Who's Playing

No. 14 Indiana @ No. 8 Kansas

Current Records: Indiana 8-2; Kansas 9-1

What to Know

The #14 Indiana Hoosiers will square off against the #8 Kansas Jayhawks at noon ET Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. If the contest is anything like the Hoosiers' 103-99 victory from their previous meeting in November of 2016, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The game between IU and the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday was not particularly close, with IU falling 89-75. IU got double-digit scores from five players: forward Race Thompson (16), forward Miller Kopp (14), guard Tamar Bates (13), forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (11), and guard Xavier Johnson (11).

Meanwhile, everything went Kansas' way against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday as they made off with a 95-67 win. Guard Kevin McCullar Jr. and forward Jalen Wilson were among the main playmakers for Kansas as the former had 21 points in addition to five steals and the latter posted a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

The Hoosiers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

IU is now 8-2 while the Jayhawks sit at 9-1. Kansas is 7-1 after wins this year, and IU is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $140.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.