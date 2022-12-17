Two of the best teams in the country clash in non-conference action on Saturday when the 14th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers take on the eighth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. The Hoosiers (8-2), who have lost two of three, are coming off an 89-75 loss to No. 9 Arizona last Saturday. The Jayhawks (9-1), who have won three in a row, crushed Missouri 95-67 that same day. This will be the first meeting between the teams since Indiana posted a 103-99 overtime win on Nov. 11, 2016, in Honolulu. This will be the second Big Ten team the Jayhawks have faced this year. Kansas defeated Wisconsin 69-68 in overtime on Nov. 24.

Tip-off from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, is set for noon ET. Indiana leads the all-time series 8-6, including a 2-1 edge in Lawrence. The Jayhawks are 6-point favorites in the latest Indiana vs. Kansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 142. Before making any Kansas vs. Indiana picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Indiana vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -6

Indiana vs. Kansas over/under: 142 points

IND: The Hoosiers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up loss

KU: The Jayhawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five Saturday games

Why Kansas can cover

Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson powers the offense, averaging 22.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and one steal per game. He has registered six double-doubles, including 29 points and 14 rebounds in the overtime win over Wisconsin. He scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against Missouri. He was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Dec. 5. He had a career-high 33 points vs. Southern Utah on Nov. 18 after scoring 25 points against Duke on Nov. 15, the game before.

Freshman Gradey Dick is off to a fast start to his career, averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He scored 23 points in his collegiate debut on Nov. 7 against Omaha, hitting 9 of 13 field goals, including 4 of 6 3-pointers. He has reached double figures in eight games, including a season-high 25 against North Carolina State on Nov. 23. He scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds in last week's win at Missouri.

Why Indiana can cover

Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has reached double-digit scoring in all nine games he has played in, including a season-high 30 points at Xavier on Nov. 18, in an 81-79 victory. The consensus Preseason All-American has registered three double-doubles and one triple-double. Against Nebraska on Dec. 7, he scored 12 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 10 assists. He had a monster game in Indiana's 77-65 win over No. 18 North Carolina on Nov. 30, scoring 21 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing out four assists, and adding four blocks. In doing so, he became the only Division I player in the last 25 years to have 20-plus points, 10 or more rebounds, four or more assists, four or more blocks and no turnovers against an AP Top 25 opponent.

Senior guard Xavier Johnson has played in all 10 games for the Hoosiers and averages 10.9 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. In the loss to Arizona, Johnson recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 assists. He scored a season-high 23 points in the win over Xavier. In his time with Indiana and at Pittsburgh, Johnson has amassed 1,674 career points.

