The first of three games Saturday on CBS features No. 2 Kansas going on the road to face Indiana. The matchup of historic blue bloods will be the 16th all-time meeting and only the sixth game played between the schools in the last 30 years.

Kansas started the season as the No. 1 team in the country in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll before suffering its first loss of the season last month to Marquette at the Maui Invitational. The Jayhawks have since bounced back with wins over reigning national champion UConn and Missouri to move to 9-1.

As for the Hoosiers, they're coming off their worst performance of the season. Indiana fell 104-76 to Auburn at the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta to drop to 7-2 ahead of its showdown with Kansas and this will be the second time they have faced a ranked opponent this season.

Indiana will need a big performance from former five-star center Kel'el Ware, who is averaging a team-best 16.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Ware transferred into the program after an up-and-down freshman season at Oregon and the move to Bloomington, Indiana has appeared to pay off.

How to watch Kansas vs. Indiana live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Kansas vs. Indiana prediction, picks



There has been a handful of times this season that Kansas hasn't looked like the No. 2 team in the country against inferior competition. The Jayhawks have wins over UConn, Kentucky and Tennessee, but also struggled against Eastern Illinois fresh off the Maui Invitational last month. This weekend is a chance to add another key nonconference win to the schedule in front of a hostile environment. Kansas star big man Hunter Dickinson will be the key, like always, to getting off to a hot start. This game will be close throughout before Kansas pulls away at the end. Prediction: Kansas -6.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander David Cobb Jerry Palm Cameron Salerno KU -6.5 Indiana Indiana Kansas Kansas Kansas S/U Kansas Kansas Kansas Kansas Kansas

