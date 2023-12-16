No. 2 Kansas showed its championship DNA again Saturday by rallying from a 13-point deficit in the second half to beat Indiana 75-71 for the program's first win inside IU's Assembly Hall. The Jayhawks withstood a barrage from the Hoosiers early in the second half and made a late push behind the contributions of its veteran quartet of starters.

KU seemed undaunted by the rowdy atmosphere in its first true road game of the season. Senior center Hunter Dickinson — accustomed to the venue from his three seasons at Michigan — even pumped his arms to ask for noise as KU mounted its charge late in the second half. Dickinson gave Kansas its first lead with 4:49 remaining on a hook shot, and the Jayhawks never let up.

Trey Galloway scored a career-high 28 points for the Hoosiers and had a clean 3-point look from the right wing with 23 seconds remaining, but it missed long. Kevin McCullar Jr. iced the game at the free-throw line for the Jayhawks, going 4 for 4 in the final 20 seconds on his way to a team-high 21 points. McCullar finished 13 of 16 from the charity stripe and scored 13 points in the second half after KU trailed 40-32 at the break.

Dickinson finished with 17 point and 14 rebounds. KJ Adams added 14, and Dajuan Harris Jr. scored 12 for the Jayhawks. freshman forward Mackenzie Mgbako and sophomore Malik Reneau combined for 27 points to help Indiana's cause, but the Hoosiers made just 3 of 10 shots from the floor over the final four minutes.

This story will be updated