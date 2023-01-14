Who's Playing

Iowa State @ Kansas

Current Records: Iowa State 13-2; Kansas 15-1

What to Know

The #14 Iowa State Cyclones haven't won a game against the #2 Kansas Jayhawks since March 16 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Iowa State and the Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Cyclones proved too difficult a challenge. Iowa State put a hurting on Texas Tech at home to the tune of 84-50. Among those leading the charge for Iowa State was guard Gabe Kalscheur, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 25 points and seven boards.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Tuesday Kansas sidestepped the Oklahoma Sooners for a 79-75 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Sooners made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. Kansas' forward KJ Adams Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 22 points in addition to six rebounds.

The Cyclones are now 13-2 while the Jayhawks sit at 15-1. Iowa State is 10-2 after wins this season, Kansas 13-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Iowa State.