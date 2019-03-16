Kansas vs. Iowa State odds, line: 2019 Big 12 Tournament Championship picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

Teams that are no strangers to the Big 12 Tournament championship game will meet Saturday when the fifth-seeded Iowa State Cyclones take on the third-seeded and 17th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. The Cyclones (22-11) are playing for their fourth tournament title in six years and fifth overall, while the Jayhawks (25-8) are competing in their 14th championship game and third in four years. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.

The model has taken the Jayhawks' historical dominance in this tournament. Kansas has an 11-2 record in the finale of the Big 12 Tournament, winning two of the past three titles. The Jayhawks have beaten the Cyclones in three of the past four meetings, splitting two regular-season games this year. Senior forward Dedric Lawson (19.1 points per game) has had a huge Big 12 Tournament thus far and had 29 against Iowa State in the Jan. 21 meeting.

But just because the Jayhawks have had past success in the Big 12 title game does not guarantee they will cover the Kansas vs. Iowa State spread on Saturday.

Iowa State held off top-seeded Kansas State 63-59 in the semifinals on Friday and is 4-0 in Big 12 Championship Games. The Cyclones won the 2017 title as a No. 4 seed and are looking to become the first fifth seed to win it all. Iowa State won its only Big 12 title game meeting with Kansas, a 70-66 triumph in 2015.

Senior guard Marial Shayok (18.7 points per game) has been dominant in the tournament, scoring 21 points versus Kansas State after notching 18 against Baylor. He also has come up big in both games against the Jayhawks, scoring 50 total points.

