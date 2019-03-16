Kansas vs. Iowa State odds, line: 2019 Big 12 Tournament Championship picks, top predictions from model on 11-5 run

Third-seeded Kansas is playing for its 12th Big 12 Tournament championship and second in three years when it takes on fifth-seeded Iowa State. The 17th-ranked Jayhawks (25-8) advanced by beating 10th-seeded West Virginia, while the Cyclones (22-11) built a big lead before holding off top-seeded Kansas State in the semifinals. Saturday's tipoff from Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The teams split two games this season with each school winning on its home court. The Cyclones are three-point favorite in the latest Kansas vs. Iowa State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 130.5. You'll want to see the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying down any Kansas vs. Iowa State picks of your own.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. During the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Conference Championship Week on a strong 11-5 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Kansas vs. Iowa State. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That one is available only at SportsLine.

After an up-and-down season, Kansas has played better recently, winning three in a row and eight of its last 10, while the Cyclones are 4-6 over that same span. The Jayhawks have also dominated Iowa State, going 3-1 the last two seasons and winning 24 of the last 31 meetings. Kansas has by far the most Big 12 championship appearances, making its 14th title game.

Leading the Jayhawks is senior Dedric Lawson (19.1 ppg), who scored 24 points against West Virginia in the semifinals. He also had a huge game against the Cyclones on Jan. 21, scoring 29 points. Freshman guard Deron Dotson (11.7 ppg) had 13 vs. West Virginia after scoring 17 against Texas on Thursday, while freshman guard Quentin Grimes (7.8 ppg) had 18 against the Mountaineers on Friday.

But just because the Jayhawks are playing better does not guarantee they will cover the Kansas vs. Iowa State spread on Saturday.

Iowa State held off top-seeded Kansas State 63-59 in the semifinals on Friday and is 4-0 in Big 12 Championship Games. The Cyclones won the 2017 title as a No. 4 seed and are looking to become the first fifth seed to win it all. Iowa State won its only Big 12 title game meeting with Kansas, a 70-66 triumph in 2015.

Senior guard Marial Shayok (18.7 points per game) has been dominant in the tournament, scoring 21 points versus Kansas State after notching 18 against Baylor. He also has come up big in both games against the Jayhawks, scoring 50 total points.

So who wins Iowa State vs. Kansas? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Iowa State vs. Kansas spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks, and find out.