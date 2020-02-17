Kansas vs. Iowa State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 17 predictions by model on 42-27 roll

The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks will look for the season sweep when they take on the Iowa State Cyclones in a Big 12 Conference matchup on Monday. The Jayhawks (22-3), who are second in the Big 12 at 11-1, have won 10 straight since losing to first-place Baylor 67-55 on Jan. 11, while the Cyclones (11-14), who are tied for seventh in the conference with Texas at 4-8, will be without their best player, Tyrese Haliburton, who is out with a broken left wrist.

Tip-off from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., is set for 9 p.m. ET. Kansas leads the all-time series 182-67, including a 94-16 edge in games played at Lawrence. The Jayhawks are 16-point favorites in the latest Iowa State vs. Kansas odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 144.5.

Kansas vs. Iowa State spread: Kansas -16

Kansas vs. Iowa State over-under: 144.5 points

Kansas vs. Iowa State money line: Iowa State +927, Kansas -1749

ISU: Averages 73.8 points per game this season

KU: Is 10th in the country in field goal percentage at 48.5

Why Kansas can cover

The Jayhawks are vying to win their 800th game at Allen Fieldhouse, where they are 799-114 all-time in the venue's 65th season. Kansas is 19-0 against unranked opponents this year and has already clinched its 37th consecutive winning season. The Jayhawks are looking for their 36th NCAA Tournament appearance in 37 years and 30th in a row.

Kansas players lead the Big 12 in six statistical categories, including senior center Udoka Azubuike in field-goal percentage (73.4), rebounding (9.9) and double-doubles (11); sophomore guard Devon Dotson in scoring (431) and free throws made (117); and junior guard Marcus Garrett in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7:1). Azubuike is one of three players in the country averaging a double-double and three or more blocks in league play. Azubuike is averaging 12.1 points, 11 rebounds and 3.3 blocks against conference opponents.

Why Iowa State can cover

Even so, the Jayhawks aren't a lock to cover the Kansas vs. Iowa State spread. That's because the Cyclones have won two of three and are coming off an 81-52 win over Texas on Saturday. Steve Prohm is in his fifth season as Iowa State coach and is in his ninth overall with a career record of 198-96. He is 94-67 at Iowa State, leading the Cyclones to the postseason three times.

With Haliburton out, senior forward Michael Jacobson has elevated his play. On Saturday against Texas, Jacobson recorded his first double-double this season with season highs of 21 points and 13 rebounds. He was 8 of 9 from the field. Jacobson is averaging 7.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

How to make Kansas vs. Iowa State picks

