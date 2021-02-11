The Kansas Jayhawks and the Iowa State Cyclones are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is 13-7 overall and 9-1 at home, while Iowa State is 2-12 overall and 0-6 on the road. Kansas has won the last two matchups between the teams.

The Jayhawks are favored by 15.5 points in the latest Kansas vs. Iowa State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 143.5. Before entering any Iowa State vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Iowa State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Iowa State vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Iowa State spread: Kansas -15.5

Kansas vs. Iowa State over-under: 143.5 points

What you need to know about Kansas

The Jayhawks coasted past the No. 23 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday, 78-66 at home. Five players on scored in double digits: David McCormack (23), Marcus Garrett (17), Christian Braun (15), Jalen Wilson (11), and Ochai Agbaji (10). It was the Jayhawks' fifth win against a ranked opponent.

Kansas has a 95-16 all-time home record vs. Iowa State. McCormack is averaging 18.0 points per game over his last five. Tyon Grant-Foster (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game.

What you need to know about Iowa State

Iowa State fell 79-76 to the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday. Rasir Bolton had 26 points and five assists along with six rebounds. He made all 13 of his free throw attempts. He became the first Cyclone since 2001 to make all of 13 or more attempts. An 18-7 TCU run that started with nine minutes left proved to be decisive.

Iowa State has lost eight consecutive games. During the eight-game losing streak, Iowa State has faced five ranked teams. Bolton is averaging 20 points per game in his last four.

How to make Kansas vs. Iowa State picks

The model has simulated Kansas vs. Iowa State 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Iowa State vs. Kansas? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Iowa State vs. Kansas spread to jump on Thursday.