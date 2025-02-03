The No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (15-6) and the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (17-4) link up in a Big 12 showdown on Monday. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses. On Saturday, the Jayhawks blew a 21-point lead and lost to Baylor 81-70. Meanwhile, the Cyclones have dropped two straight games. Kansas State dominated Iowa State 80-61 on Saturday. Iowa State beat Kansas 74-57 in their first matchup on Jan. 15.

Tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse is at 9 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Iowa State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 144.5. Before making any Iowa State vs. Kansas picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Iowa State vs. Kansas spread: Jayhawks -2.5

Iowa State vs. Kansas over/under: 144.5 points

Iowa State vs. Kansas money line: Jayhawks -150, Cyclones +127

Why Kansas can cover

Center Hunter Dickinson is a dominant playmaker in the frontcourt as a scorer and rebounder. He leads the team in points (16.4) and rebounds (9.7) while shooting 52% from the floor. Dickinson finished with 20-plus points in seven games this season. In the Jan. 28 win over UCF, Dickinson racked up 24 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Senior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. gives the Jayhawks a reliable ball handler and playmaker. He ranks first on the squad in assists (5.9) and steals (1.5) along with 9.8 points per contest. He's dished out at least seven assists in three straight games. On Jan. 25 versus Houston, Harris Jr. had eight points, five rebounds and 12 assists.

Why Iowa State can cover

Senior guard Curtis Jones is a three-level scorer for the Cyclones. He leads the team in points (17.9) with 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The Minnesota native has tallied 20-plus points in eight games this season. On Jan. 25 against Arizona State, Jones had 33 points, seven assists, and knocked down five 3-pointers.

Junior forward Joshua Jefferson gives Iowa State a productive weapon in the frontcourt. He owns a soft touch around the rim. Jefferson logs 12.9 points, eight rebounds, and makes 53% of his shot attempts. The Nevada native has eight double-doubles this season. Meanwhile on Jan. 21 versus UCF, Jefferson had a season-high 30 points, seven boards and five dimes.

