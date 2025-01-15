A big-time Big 12 contest features the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (12-3) going on the road to square off against the No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones (14-1) on Wednesday. The Cyclones have won 11 straight games. On Jan. 11, Iowa State beat Texas Tech 85-84 in overtime. Meanwhile, Kansas has won three consecutive matchups. The Jayhawks topped Cincinnati 54-40 on Saturday.

Tipoff from James H. Hilton Coliseum is at 7 p.m. ET. The Cyclones are 6-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Iowa State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 144. Before making any Iowa State vs. Kansas picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 season on a 195-134 betting roll (+2882) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Kansas vs. Iowa State and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Kansas vs. Iowa State:

Kansas vs. Iowa State spread: Cyclones -6

Kansas vs. Iowa State over/under: 144 points

Kansas vs. Iowa State money line: Cyclones -256, Jayhawks +208

Kansas vs. Iowa State picks: See picks here

Kansas vs. Iowa State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Kansas can cover

Senior center Hunter Dickinson is an impactful player in the frontcourt. He is 11th in the nation in rebounds per game (10.5), averages 15.8 points per game and shoots 52% from the field. The Virginia native has nine double-doubles this season. In his last game, Dickenson had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Senior guard Zeke Mayo gives the Jayhawks a shot creator and playmaker. He logs 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Kansas native has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six games. On Jan. 8 against Arizona State, Mayo had 23 points and five rebounds. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Iowa State can cover

Senior guard Curtis Jones leads the team in points (17.3) with 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. In addition, he shoots 39% from beyond the arc. In the win over Texas Tech, Jones had a season-high 26 points and made three 3-pointers.

Senior guard Keshon Gilbert brings impressive court vision and scoring ability to the floor. He leads the team in assists (4.7) with 16.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. On Jan. 4 versus Baylor, Gilbert finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Kansas vs. Iowa State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 145 points. It also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas vs. Iowa State, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.