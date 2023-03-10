The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks will try to make a trip back to the Big 12 Tournament title game when they face the No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals on Friday night. Kansas is playing without head coach Bill Self due to a medical issue, but it blew out West Virginia in a 78-61 final on Thursday. Iowa State closed the regular season with a win at Baylor, and the Cyclones added another win against the Bears in the quarterfinals.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Kansas vs. Iowa State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 130.

Kansas vs. Iowa State spread: Kansas -4.5

Kansas vs. Iowa State over/under: 130 points

Kansas vs. Iowa State money line: Kansas -205, Iowa State +170

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas won for the eighth time in nine games when it cruised to a 78-61 win against West Virginia on Thursday under assistant coach Norm Roberts, who is filling in for Self. Big 12 Conference Player of the Year Jalen Wilson scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season. He has scored at least 20 points in each of the past three games, pouring in 26 points against Iowa State last month.

Freshman Gradey Dick knocked down four 3-pointers en route to an 18-point performance on Thursday, and he had a team-high 21 points in a win over Iowa State in January. Self is expected to make a full recovery, but he is going to miss the remainder of the conference tournament. Kansas has covered the spread in eight of its last 12 games and is 10-1 in its last 11 games in March.

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State took down Baylor for the third time this season on Thursday, as Gabe Kalscheur scored 24 points and knocked down six 3-pointers. The Cyclones got a boost from Tamin Lipsey as well, finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Lipsey helped his team dominate the boards, outrebounding Baylor 44-17 overall and 21-5 on the offensive glass.

The Cyclones were 1-point underdogs in their 68-53 win against Kansas last month, as Jaren Holmes scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds. Wilson was the only player in double figures for the Jayhawks in that game, as they shot just 38.6% from the floor. Iowa State has covered the spread in 12 of the last 18 meetings between these teams, suggesting that they have value on Friday night.

