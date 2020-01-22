Kansas vs. Kansas State fight: Jayhawks suspend Silvio De Sousa indefinitely for role in brawl
De Sousa was prominently involved in Tuesday night's brawl and is suspended pending further investigation
Kansas has suspended junior big man Silvio De Sousa in the wake of Tuesday night's brawl between Kansas and Kansas State, coach Bill Self announced Wednesday morning. The suspension is indefinite "pending the final outcome of the review by KU and the Big 12," he announced.
De Sousa was at the heart of the brawl Tuesday night. After getting the ball stolen from him in the final 10 seconds of the game, he sprinted to the opposite end of the floor to swat DaJuan Gordon's shot on the other end. When he did, he towered over Gordon, prompting a melee that cleared both benches. He was the only player on the floor assessed a technical, though the benches were ejected, too.
"As I said last night, we are disappointed in his actions and there is no place in the game for that behavior," said Self in a statement.
CBS Sports will update this breaking news story shortly.
