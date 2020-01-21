Kansas vs. Kansas State odds: College basketball picks, Sunflower Showdown predictions from model on 6-2 run

The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks look to continue their mastery of the in-state rival Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday when they meet in a key Big 12 Conference matchup at Lawrence, Kan., in a rivalry known as the Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks (14-3), who are second in the conference at 4-1, are 7-1 at home, while the Wildcats (8-9), who are tied for eighth in the league at 1-4, are just 1-2 on the road.

Tip-off from Allen Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m. ET. Kansas leads the all-time series 197-94. The Jayhawks are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Kansas State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 126. Before making any Kansas State vs. Kansas picks, check out the 2020 Sunflower Showdown predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen some handsome returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown 2020. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Kansas State vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Kansas State spread: Kansas -14.5

Kansas vs. Kansas State over-under: 126 points

Kansas vs. Kansas State money line: Kansas State +787, Kansas -1495

KSU: Is 1-1 against ranked opponents this season

KU: Is sixth nationally in field goal percentage at 49.7

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas plays tough defense and has held 10 opponents under 60 points through its first 17 games, including seven of its last eight. Kansas is seventh in scoring margin at plus-15.8, and is 16th in scoring defense at 60.6 ppg.

Through 17 games, five different Jayhawks -- Devon Dotson, Isaiah Moss, Udoka Azubuike, Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack -- have posted 20 or more points in a game. Dotson, Azubuike, Moss and Agbaji have all hit the 20-point mark in multiple games. The Jayhawks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against a team with a losing straight-up record. The Jayhawks have also won 13 straight at home in this rivalry matchup.

Why Kansas State can cover

Even so, the Jayhawks aren't a lock to cover the Kansas vs. Kansas State spread in the Sunflower Showdown 2020. That's because Kansas State is capable of springing the upset, having snapped its four-game losing streak with an impressive 84-68 win over No. 12 West Virginia on Saturday. Junior Cartier Diarra scored a career-tying 25 points as the Wildcats connected on 59.2 percent of their field goals, including 60.9 percent in the second half.

The Wildcats have also continued their reputation as one of the top defensive teams in the nation under Bruce Weber, holding their first 17 opponents to 62.2 points (39th nationally) on 41.1 percent shooting, including 32.4 percent from 3-point range, while posting a Big 12-best 8.8 steals per game. Kansas State is third in the conference in forcing turnovers at 16.9 per game.

How to make Kansas vs. Kansas State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, and it also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins Kansas State vs. Kansas? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations?