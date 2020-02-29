Kansas vs. Kansas State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 29 predictions by model on 66-40 run

The Jayhawks will try to keep their hold on the top ranking and avoid the major upset when Kansas faces in-state rival Kansas State on the road Saturday in a Big 12 matchup. It's a rematch of an 81-60 Kansas win on Jan. 21 that ended with brawl that led to multiple suspensions. Kansas (24-3) has won 13 in a row and took over the top spot after knocking off the then top-ranked Baylor Bears last Saturday. Kansas State (9-19) has lost eight in a row after a 21-point setback against that same Bears team Tuesday.

Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. ET at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. The Jayhawks are 11-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Kansas State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 130.5.

Kansas vs. Kansas State spread: Jayhawks -11

Kansas vs. Kansas State over-under: 130.5

Kansas vs. Kansas State money line: Jayhawks -685, Wildcats +471

KU: G Marcus Garrett has 22 steals over the past seven games.

KSU: F Xavier Sneed has scored in double figures in 21 games.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas is 10-0 against the spread in its past 10 games, and center Udoka Azubuike has been dominant since missing most of last year with a wrist injury. The big man averages a double-double at 13.4 points and 10.4 rebounds, and he also blocks 2.6 shots per game. Devon Dotson is the team's top scorer at 17.9 and also gets 4.1 assists and a team-high 2.1 steals. The Jayhawks are 10th in the nation in field-goal percentage, with Azubuike making 74.4 percent of his shots.

Defense is a huge part of the game for the Jayhawks, who are 8-1 against the spread on the road this season. They are fourth in the nation in opponent field-goal percentage at 37.5, and they allow just 60.6 points. Kansas gets 7.7 steals per game, with junior guard Marcus Garrett contributing 1.9.

Why Kansas State can cover

Despite their recent dominance, the Jayhawks aren't a lock to cover the Kansas vs. Kansas State spread. The home team is 20-7-2 against the spread in the last 29 meetings between the teams, and the Wildcats have a veteran group, led by senior forward Xavier Sneed and junior guard Cartier Diarra.

The 6-foot-5 Sneed scores 14 points and gets 4.6 rebounds per game, and Diarra gets 13.1 and four boards. They combine for 3.7 steals, and Diarra gets a team-high 4.4 assists. Both shoot better than 30 percent from 3-point range, combining to make 97 shots. Eight of Kansas State's nine wins have come on its home court.

How to make Kansas vs. Kansas State picks

