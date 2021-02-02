The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are 11-6 overall and 7-1 at home, while Kansas State is 5-13 overall and 1-4 on the road. Kansas has won 11 of the last 12 head-to-head meetings in this bitter in-state rivalry.

However, Kansas State is a competitive 4-5-1 against the spread in its last 10 meetings with Kansas. The Jayhawks are favored by 18-points in the latest Kansas vs. Kansas State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 132.5. Before entering any Kansas State vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Kansas State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Kansas vs. Kansas State:

Kansas vs. Kansas State spread: Kansas -18

Kansas vs. Kansas State over-under: 132.5 points

Kansas vs. Kansas State money line: Kansas -2400, Kansas State +1100

What you need to know about Kansas

The contest between Kansas and the Tennessee Volunteers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Kansas falling 80-61. Guard Ochai Agbaji had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court. However, the junior averages 14.1 points per game to lead the team this season and should continue to be a major factor offensively.

Kansas shot just 37.7 percent in its fourth loss in the last five games. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks defense faltered enormously, with a streaky Tennessee offense shooting 52.8 percent from the floor and 61.5 percent from the 3-point line. Kansas will have to tighten up on both ends of the floor even against a struggling opponent like Kansas State.

What you need to know about Kansas State

Meanwhile, Kansas State came up short against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday, falling 68-61. Guard Nijel Pack did his best for Kansas State, finishing with 26 points and five dimes. Pack is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 assists per game this season to lead the squad in both categories as a freshman.

Unfortunately, Kansas State shot just 10-of-35 (28.6 percent) from the 3-point line in the loss to Texas A&M. It was the fourth game in a row that the Wildcats have shot under 30 percent from beyond the arc and their 29.8 percent 3-point shooting percentage for the season ranks 309th in college basketball out of 347 teams.

How to make Kansas vs. Kansas State picks

The model has simulated Kansas vs. Kansas State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas vs. Kansas State? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.