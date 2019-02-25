Kansas vs. Kansas State odds, line: College basketball picks, best predictions from model on 16-8 roll

No. 16 Kansas State already has one win over No. 15 Kansas this season, but the scene shifts to Allen Fieldhouse on Monday for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff. After opening at -3.5, the Jayhawks are now 4.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Kansas State odds, with the over-under for total points now at 135, up 2.5 from the opening line. Big 12 and NCAA Tournament positioning are both on the line, but pride is also a huge factor since the Jayhawks haven't been swept in the regular season by their in-state rivals in 20 years. Before locking in your own Kansas State vs. Kansas picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 16 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 16-8 run on top-rated college basketball side picks either against the spread or on the money line. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Kansas State vs. Kansas. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it also has an extremely strong against the spread pick that cashes in nearly 70 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

With injuries piling up this year for the Jayhawks, the model has taken the steady play of forward Dedric Lawson into account. The Memphis transfer averages 19 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, leading Kansas in both categories.

Getting good looks for him will be the key against a Kansas State defense that allows under 60 points per game. Lawson is shooting over 50 percent from the field this year, a career high, thanks to the opportunities he gets around the basket. If he can score 20 or more, Kansas will be well on its way to getting the cover because Kansas State only averages 66 points per game on offense.

But just because the Jayhawks have played well at home doesn't mean they will cover the Kansas State vs. Kansas spread on Monday.

The model also knows the Wildcats have already knocked off the Jayhawks once this season in a 74-67 final earlier this month. Four players scored in double-figures in that game for KSU, with Barry Brown Jr. leading the way with 18. The Wildcats nailed 41.7 percent of their 3-pointers in that matchup. Multiple trends in the KSU vs. Kansas matchup favor the Wildcats as well. Kansas State is 11-3 against the spread on the road this season and 5-1 as a road underdog.

So who wins Kansas State vs. Kansas? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kansas State vs. Kansas spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $5,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.