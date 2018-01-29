Kansas vs. Kansas State odds: Picks from proven computer model that's 37-16 on college basketball

College hoops fans get a Monday treat when the Kansas Jayhawks visit the Kansas State Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET in a nationally televised rivalry showdown. Kansas is favored by two points, up a half-point after opening at 1.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 146.5, down a half-point from the open.

The model has taken into account Kansas State's recent hot streak. The Wildcats have surged to near the top of the Big 12 standings thanks to a four-game winning streak that included upset wins over Oklahoma and TCU.

They've done it with a stifling defense. They're ranked in the top 60 nationally in scoring defense and in three of their four recent wins, their opponent failed to top 70 points. KSU held Georgia to just 51 over the weekend in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

And they won't be the least bit intimidated by the No. 5 Jayhawks. They lost by just one point on the road to Kansas on Jan. 13.

But just because KSU has proven it can stay competitive against its in-state rival doesn't mean the Wildcats will be able to pull off a big home win in the national spotlight Monday.

Kansas has an explosive offense that averages just under 84 points. The Jayhawks are among the best in the nation in ball movement as well, averaging 17.7 assists -- tied for 11th nationally.

Devonte' Graham (17.3 points per game) and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (16.8) are All-Big 12 candidates that lead a balanced attack which features five players who average 10 points or more.

