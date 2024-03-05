The Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse in a 2024 Sunflower Showdown matchup. Kansas is 21-8 overall and 14-1 at home, while Kansas State is 17-12 overall and 2-7 on the road. The Jayhawks are currently tied for fourth in the Big 12 standings at 9-7 while Kansas State is tied for ninth at 7-9 in league play.

After Kansas won 15 of 16 in this rivalry from 2016-2022, K-State has won two of the last three and also covered the spread in two of three during that span. However, the Jayhawks are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Kansas vs. Kansas State odds via SportsLine consensus and the over/under is 143.5 points. Before entering any Kansas vs. Kansas State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 141-100 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 26-17 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Kansas State vs. Kansas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Kansas vs. Kansas State spread: Kansas -11.5

Kansas vs. Kansas State over/under: 143.5 points

Kansas vs. Kansas State money line: Kansas -617, Kansas State +438

Kansas vs. Kansas State picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Kansas

Kansas is in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. The Wildcats fell 82-74 to the Baylor Bears on Saturday, which was their second consecutive loss. Hunter Dickinson scored 20 points while adding six rebounds and four blocks in the loss. Dajuan Harris Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 12 points and dishing out nine assists.

Kevin McCullar Jr. also had 20 points in his return to action from a knee injury after playing just one game in the four weeks prior to Saturday's loss. McCullar had 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals in an overtime loss against the Wildcats on Feb. 5 but went just 6-for-18 from the floor that night.

What you need to know about Kansas State

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Wildcats had to settle for a 74-72 defeat against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday. Kansas State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tylor Perry, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points, and Jerrell Colbert scored 15 points to go along with seven rebounds.

Perry was also a force in Kansas State's win over Kansas last month, scoring 26 points with five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Camryn Carter also posted a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds in the overtime victory but the Wildcats did benefit from a 3-for-15 shooting performance from the 3-point line by the Jayhawks.

How to make Kansas vs. Kansas State picks

The model has simulated Kansas vs. Kansas State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas State vs. Kansas, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 26-17 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks this season, and find out.