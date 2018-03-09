Kansas vs. Kansas State odds: Sunflower Showdown picks from Vegas legend on 40-24 roll

Kansas overcame a sluggish start Thursday to dominate the second half and beat Oklahoma State by double digits in the Big 12 Tournament. Kansas State took a different route, as it needed overtime to get past TCU in a thriller. Now, the in-state rival Jayhawks and Wildcats will meet Friday in the semifinals.

Kansas is listed as a 7.5-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 139.5.

The Vegas legend knows both clubs will likely be without key players in this crucial contest. Kansas 7-footer Udoka Azubuike is out for the Big 12 Tournament with a knee injury. The Jayhawks struggled early Thursday against Oklahoma State in their first game without him, but used a dominant second half to secure an 82-68 win. Malik Newman stepped up with 30 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field.

The Wildcats could be without perhaps their best player after it was discovered that forward Dean Wade suffered a foot injury against TCU. The all-conference selection is averaging 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He had 12 points and three rebounds in their 66-64 overtime win.

Wade played 41 minutes against TCU and apparently suffered in the injury in the second half. Multiple media outlets have reported he is unlikely to play Friday.

Wade was a key factor in both matchups this season against the Jayhawks, scoring 44 points in the series. Kansas State lost by just one point at Kansas, but was routed by 14 at home in the rematch.

The Jayhawks, without their own top inside threat, used motion and screening to get high-percentage shots and open jumpers against Oklahoma State. They finished at 56 percent from the field and overcame an early 10-point deficit.

