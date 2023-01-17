The second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks will look to continue their recent dominance over the No. 13-ranked Kansas State Wildcats when they meet Tuesday in a key Big 12 Conference showdown. The Jayhawks (16-1, 5-0 Big 12), who have won 10 in a row, are coming off a 62-60 win over No. 14 Iowa State on Saturday. The Wildcats (15-2, 4-1), who have won nine of 10, dropped an 82-68 decision at No. 17 TCU on Saturday. The Jayhawks have won seven consecutive games against the Wildcats, including the last three games played in Manhattan, Kansas.

Tipoff from the Bramlage Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. ET. Kansas leads the all-time series 203-94, including an 81-48 edge in games played in Manhattan. The Jayhawks are 2-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Kansas State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 147.5. Before making any Kansas State vs. Kansas picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Kansas vs. Kansas State spread: Kansas -2

Kansas vs. Kansas State over/under: 147.5 points

Kansas vs. Kansas State money line: Kansas -130, Kansas State +110

KU: The Over is 4-1 in the Jayhawks' last five games vs. a team with a winning straight-up record

KSU: The Wildcats are 4-0 against the spread in their last four Tuesday games



Why Kansas can cover



Junior forward Jalen Wilson powers the Jayhawks, and is coming off a double-double performance in Saturday's win over Iowa State. In that game, he scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. It was his second double-double in the past three games, and his eighth of the season. For the season, Wilson averages 19.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He scored a season-high 33 points in an 82-76 win over Southern Utah on Nov. 18.

Freshman guard Gradey Dick is off to a fast start to his collegiate career. He is coming off a 21-point performance on Saturday, the fourth time this season he has surpassed the 20-point mark. He had a career-high 25 points in an 80-74 win over North Carolina State on Nov. 23. Dick averages 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Why Kansas State can cover

Senior forward Keyontae Johnson has reached double-digit scoring in all 17 games this season with two double-doubles. He is coming off an 18-point, nine-rebound performance in Saturday's loss at TCU. He has scored 20 points or more in five games, including a season-high 28 points in a 96-87 overtime win over Nevada on Nov. 22. For the season, Johnson averages 18.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Senior guard Markquis Nowell is averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. He is connecting on 41.7% of his field goals, including 38.2% from 3-point range, and 87.8% from the free-throw line. He has reached double-figure scoring in 15 of 17 games, registering five double-doubles, including a 32-point, 14-assist effort in a 97-95 overtime win at No. 19 Baylor on Jan. 7. He scored a season-high 36 points and dished out nine assists in a 116-103 win at No. 6 Texas on Jan. 3.

