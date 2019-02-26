Kansas vs. Kansas State score: Jayhawks beat Big 12 leading Wildcats, hope to keep streak alive

The streak wasn't going to end like this. Not on Big Monday when Kansas coach Bill Self entered the night 28-0 all-time in this special sliver of the college hoops spotlight. Not against Kansas State, Kansas's conference and regional rival. And especially not on this particular night, where the Wildcats could have silenced a sold-out crowd in Lawrence, Kansas, and inched one step closer to ending The Streak with a win.

And so it didn't: No. 15 Kansas 64, No. 16 Kansas State 49.

The streak is alive as ever.

The streak, of course, refers to KU's impeccably brilliant 14 consecutive Big 12 titles. One of the most stunning feats of success in the modern sports era has lasted despite evidence -- at times -- that it might die. Well it has not, at least not yet.

The Jayhawks have been the gold standard of college hoops excellence having won at least a share of the league for as many years as some young fans inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday have been alive. Whether the streak is extended to 15 or not, the 14-year run of Big 12 titles is already the longest in NCAA history. It may come down to the final game to decide if it continues.

As unlikely as 15-straight looks like, there's still no ruling it out. In taking out its cross-state foe Monday, Kansas (21-7, 10-5 Big 12) moved to just one game off the lead in the standings as of Monday night's results. Kansas State's record in Big 12 play moved to 11-4, Texas Tech stands at 10-4, while Baylor is at 9-5 and Iowa State is at 9-6. Those are your contenders. the league still wide open for the taking.

Monday night, KU was Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Terminator 2" when he was left for dead but was revived and thriving moments later -- the highest compliment considering that 48 hours ago it was wrecked by Texas Tech. On Saturday, the Red Raiders handed KU its worst conference loss ever under Bill Self. Things looked bleak, if not bad, for KU.

Things are looking up for Kansas now. Behind Dedric Lawson's 18 points and 14 rebounds -- and Mitch Lightfoot's 9 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks, the Jayhawks had no issues sending its rival packing. K-State didn't put up much of a fight, either, hitting just 18 of its 57 shots from the floor and turning it over 12 times.

Kansas's once-dire outlook has suddenly flipped. It has a two-game road trip to the Oklahoma schools (Oklahoma State and Oklahoma), before finishing at home against Baylor. With K-State out of the way, a clean sweep to finish the season is likely; OSU is 1-9 in its last 10 Big 12 games, OU 3-7 over the same duration. Baylor's the most likely obstacle that stands in KU's way of finishing the season with a four-game win streak.

Anything can happen over the course of the next two weeks in the Big 12 because we've seen a little of everything this regular season. But what we learned Monday is that despite KU being left for dead, it is still very much alive to turn its 14 straight into 15.