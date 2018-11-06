Kansas vs. Michigan State score: Live game updates, basketball highlights, stats, Champions Classic

INDIANAPOLIS -- College basketball season is back and is arriving with a bang.

The preseason No. 1 team, the Kansas Jayhawks, are taking on No. 10 Michigan State in the undercard of Tuesday night's Champions Classic doubleheader here at Bankers Life Fieldhouse .

For Kansas, it's a roster filled with new faces just seven months removed from making the Final Four. But Bill Self's team isn't getting a complete makeover. Center Udoka Azubuike and shooting guard Lagerald Vick are back for their junior and senior seasons, respectively. The feature player for KU could wind up being Dedric Lawson, a playmaking power forward who averaged 17.5 points and 9.6 rebounds in his first two seasons at Memphis.

Michigan State will look to beat Kansas down the floor on both ends, and in doing so, hope to show how much promise it has offensively. Sparty could have the best triumvirate of juniors in college basketball: point guard Cassius Winston, shooting guard Josh Langford and center Nick Ward. Not many college basketball teams figure to have a true "Big 3," but Michigan State is one of them.

The Spartans are again the preseason pick to be the best team in the Big Ten.

