Kansas vs. Milwaukee odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 10 from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Kansas and Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Here are the results:
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is 7-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while Wisconsin-Milwaukee is 5-4 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Jayhawks have not lost since dropping their season opener to Duke. The Panthers have lost two in a row and three of their past four. The Jayhawks are favored by 26 points in the latest Kansas vs. Milwaukee odds, while the over-under is set at 138. Before entering any Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Kansas vs. Milwaukee 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Jayhawks took down Colorado 72-58 on Saturday. Kansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Devon Dotson, who had 18 points and six assists, and Ochai Agbaji, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 boards. It was the first Colorado loss of the season. Colorado forced 21 Kansas turnovers, but the Jayhawks shot 52.9 percent from the field.
The Jayhawks retained their No. 2 ranking, 10 days after claiming the Maui Invitational title.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin fell 56-53 to Drake. A 3-pointer with two seconds left gave Drake a dramatic victory. DeAndre Abram had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers.
So who wins Kansas vs. Milwaukee? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kansas vs. Milwaukee spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
