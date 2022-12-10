The Missouri Tigers will be looking for a statement victory when they host the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday evening in the 2022 Border Showdown. Missouri has won each of its first nine games this season, getting past Southeast Missouri State in a 96-89 final in its most recent game. Kansas responded to its first loss of the campaign with wins over Texas Southern and Seton Hall.

Missouri vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -3.5

Missouri vs. Kansas over/under: 154.5 points

Missouri vs. Kansas money line: Missouri +140, Kansas -160

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri is off to a red-hot start this season, winning each of its first nine games and averaging the most points per game (93) of any Division I team. The Tigers will be motivated for their first game against a ranked opponent under first-year coach Dennis Gates, who has breathed some life into the program. Gates has seven players averaging at least 9.0 points per game, led by guard D'Moi Hodge (16.7).

Forwards Kobe Brown (14.3) and Noah Carter (12.2) are both scoring in double figures as well, playing key roles in an offense that leads the country in assists per game (21.6). Kansas has yet to play a true road game this season, making this a difficult scheduling spot for the Jayhawks. They have only covered the spread three times in their last 10 games, while Missouri has covered in five of its last seven games.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has had nine days to prepare for this game since blowing out Seton Hall on Dec. 1, easily covering the 11-point spread in a 91-65 final. The Jayhawks dominated Missouri last year, picking up a 102-65 win in the first Border Showdown game since the Tigers left the Big 12 for the SEC after the 2012 season. Kansas is only a slight favorite this time around, despite having won 19 of its last 20 games.

Junior forward Jalen Wilson leads Kansas with 21.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, notching five double-doubles through his first nine games. Freshman guard Gradey Dick (15.3) and senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (10.6) are both scoring in double figures as well. Missouri has struggled against Big 12 teams in recent years, failing to cover the spread in each of its last eight such games.

