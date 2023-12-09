No. 2 Kansas will take a break from facing ranked non-conference teams when it hosts Missouri on Saturday evening. The Jayhawks (8-1) have already faced four ranked teams this season, winning three of those four games. Missouri has won four straight games, and a win on Saturday would likely elevate the Tigers (7-2) into the top 25. This used to be one of the country's biggest rivalries, but the teams just started playing each other again two years ago.

Tipoff is set for 5:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Kansas vs. Missouri odds, while the over/under is set at 144.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Kansas vs. Missouri spread: Kansas -13.5

Kansas vs. Missouri over/under: 144.5 points

Kansas vs. Missouri money line: Kansas -1115, Missouri +696

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has proven itself against some of the top teams in college basketball, posting wins over No. 17 Kentucky, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 4 UConn in non-conference games. The Jayhawks won their fourth straight game on Tuesday, crushing Kansas City in an 88-69 final. Senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. paced Kansas with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists, knocking down 9 of 13 attempts from the floor.

Center Hunter Dickinson had another big game as well, notching a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. He leads the team with 20.1 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, while McCullar is adding 19.2 points and 6.9 boards. Kansas has dominated Missouri the last two years, winning 102-65 and 95-67, respectively.

Why Missouri can cover

Kansas has been winning games, but its margin of victory has not been profitable for bettors. The Jayhawks have only covered the spread twice in their last seven games, and they are 4-9 against the spread in their last 13 games against SEC teams. Missouri has won six of its last seven games overall and five of its last six road games.

The Tigers beat Pittsburgh as 6.5-point road underdogs last Tuesday behind 21 points, five rebounds and four assists from senior guard Sean East II. They added an 82-72 win over Wichita State on Sunday, covering the 7-point spread in the process. East, who leads the team with 16.8 points per game, was the top scorer again with 22 points and nine assists.

