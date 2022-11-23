Power-conference foes square off on Wednesday afternoon in the Bahamas. The 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis kicks off with a matchup between the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks and the NC State Wolfpack. Both teams are 4-0 this season. NC State has three double-digit victories, and Kansas has been impressive, including a win over the Duke Blue Devils.

Tip-off is at 12 p.m. ET in Nassau. Caesars Sportsbook lists Kansas as a 9-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 156.5 in the latest NC State vs. Kansas odds.

NC State vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -9

NC State vs. Kansas over/under: 156.5 points

NC State vs. Kansas money line: Kansas -475, NC State +360

NCST: The Wolfpack are 2-2 against the spread

KU: The Jayhawks are 1-3 against the spread

Why NC State can cover



NC State has a dynamic option in Terquavion Smith, who is a projected first round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He is averaging 19.0 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.3 steals per game, and NC State is putting up 88.3 points per game as a team. The Wolfpack are above-average in overall offensive efficiency, and NC State ranks in the top 15 of the country in 2-point shooting at 61.1%. NC State is also shooting 36.9% from 3-point range and the Wolfpack commit a turnover on only 15.2% of offensive possessions.

NC State also projects to take advantage of a Kansas team that is below-average in defensive rebound rate and, on the other end, the Wolfpack are excellent in defensive rebounding, grabbing 81.4% of available rebounds. NC State has a top-20 steal rate (15.2%) in the country, and the Wolfpack force a giveaway on 22.7% of defensive possessions. NC State is holding opponents to 46.8% on 2-point shots, and the Wolfpack are blocking 13.0% of shots.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas is excelling on defense this season. The Jayhawks are in the top 10 of the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, making life difficult on opponents. Kansas is holding the opposition to 25.5% shooting from 3-point range and 44.8% inside the arc this season, and the Jayhawks have a 19.5% block rate that ranks in the top 10 nationally. Kansas is above-average in preventing free throw attempts, and the Jayhawks are forcing a turnover on 19.7% of defensive possessions.

NC State is outside the top 250 nationally in free throw creation rate, and Kansas also has stellar offensive metrics. The Jayhawks are shooting almost 56% on 2-point attempts, and Kansas has a stellar 15.9% turnover rate. Kansas also avoids live-ball turnovers at an elite level and secures almost 32% of missed shots on the offensive glass.

