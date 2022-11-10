The North Dakota State Bison will take on the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are 1-0 while North Dakota State is 0-1. Kansas is coming off its fourth NCAA Tournament championship in program history and second under head coach Bill Self.

The Jayhawks are favored by 24 points in the latest Kansas vs. North Dakota State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 145.5. Before entering any Kansas vs. North Dakota State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. North Dakota State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Kansas vs. North Dakota State:

Kansas vs. North Dakota State spread: Kansas -24

Kansas vs. North Dakota State over/under: 145.5 points

Kansas vs. North Dakota State money line: KAN -10000, NDST +2000

What you need to know about Kansas

Kansas took its contest against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Monday by a conclusive 89-64 score. Kansas got double-digit scores from five players: Gradey Dick (23), Jalen Wilson (19), Bobby Pettiford Jr. (13), Dajuan Harris Jr. (11), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (10).

The Jayhawks lost their top two scorers in Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun from last year's championship team but landed freshman Dick, who was one of the top prospects in the country. The five-star recruit made nine field goals in his first game, which was the most by any Jayhawk in their debut in 40 years. Kansas' top returning player is Wilson, who finished second in the Big 12 in rebounds last season and was named to the All-Big 12 third team.

What you need to know about North Dakota State

Meanwhile, North Dakota State lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road by a decisive 76-58 margin. One thing holding North Dakota State back was the mediocre play of Boden Skunberg, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times while missing eight of 13 shots.

The Bison had four double-digit scorers last season but just one of them returned to this year's squad. That player is Grant Nelson who dropped 17 points in the season opener, and he led the Summit League in blocks last year. Overall, the Bison were a strong shooting team a year ago, finishing among the top 20 percent of all teams in 3P percentage and in the top 10 percent in FT percentage.

How to make Kansas vs. North Dakota State picks

