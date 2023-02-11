The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks will try to complete a season sweep of the Oklahoma Sooners when the teams square off Saturday afternoon on CBS and Paramount+. Kansas notched a 79-75 win over Oklahoma at home in early January, but it was unable to cover the 10.5-point spread. The Sooners have lost six of their eight games since then, including an 82-72 setback at No. 14 Baylor on Wednesday. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. The latest Kansas vs. Oklahoma odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Jayhawks as 3-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 141. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma

Kansas vs. Oklahoma date: Saturday, Feb. 11

Kansas vs. Oklahoma time: 1 p.m. ET

Kansas vs. Oklahoma TV channel: CBS

Kansas vs. Oklahoma live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Oklahoma vs. Kansas

Before tuning into the Kansas vs. Oklahoma game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

For Oklahoma vs. Kansas, the model projects that the Sooners stay within the spread as 3-point home underdogs. Kansas has not been its usual dominant self in the Big 12 this season, having lost four of its last six conference games coming into this matchup. The Jayhawks have come up short in three straight conference road games, including a blowout loss at Iowa State last Saturday.

The Cyclones took the lead less than two minutes into the contest and never relinquished it, rolling to a 68-53 win as 1-point home underdogs. Oklahoma gave Kansas all that it could handle at Allen Fieldhouse last month, as the Jayhawks needed an 18-4 run late in the game just to squeak by with a win. It is going to be more difficult for them to achieve that task on the road against an Oklahoma team that blew out No. 2 Alabama two weeks ago.

The Sooners were 5.5-point underdogs against the Crimson Tide, but senior guard Grant Sherfield poured in 30 points and dished out six assists in the 93-69 final. He has been Oklahoma's best player this season, averaging 16.8 points and 3.4 assists per game.

