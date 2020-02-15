Kansas vs. Oklahoma odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 15 predictions by model on 42-27 roll

It's a battle between likely 2020 NCAA Tournament teams out of the Big 12 when the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (21-3, 10-1) host the Oklahoma Sooners (16-8, 6-5) on Saturday. Kansas has won nine in a row, with the first game of that streak a 66-52 drubbing of the Sooners a month ago. The Jayhawks come in off a nine-point victory at No. 14 West Virginia on Wednesday. Oklahoma is on its first two-game win streak since before that last meeting after defeating Iowa State 90-61 on Wednesday. Kansas relies on strong defense behind big man Udoka Azubuike, while Oklahoma finds its success with its outside shooting, led by Brady Manek.

Tip-off is set for noon ET at Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks are 11-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Kansas odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 136.5. Before making any Kansas vs. Oklahoma picks or college basketball predictions, be sure to see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma spread: Jayhawks -11

Kansas vs. Oklahoma over-under: 136.5

Kansas vs. Oklahoma money line: Jayhawks -677, Sooners +474

KU: G Devon Dotson has 12 steals over the last four games.

OU: F Kristian Doolittle is hitting 53.8 percent on 3-pointers on the road.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas is 14-10 against the spread this season, and Azubuike and Dotson are an effective duo. Azubuike provides the defense and rebounding, blocking 2.6 shots and pulling down 9.6 rebounds per game. The Jayhawks out-rebounded the Sooners by 14 in the last meeting. They allow opponents to shoot only 37.3 percent, which ranks third in Division I, while the Sooners offense ranks 233rd at 42.7 percent.

The Jayhawks are 7-4 against the spread in conference games, and they are 10th in shooting percentage on the offensive end at 48.5 percent. Azubuike scores 12.7 points per game, while Dotson gets a team-high 17.9 and doles out 4.3 assists.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Even so, the Jayhawks aren't a lock to cover the Kansas vs. Oklahoma spread. Oklahoma is 9-5 against the spread this season with equal rest, and almost 42 percent of its shots in conference play have been from long range. The Sooners make their share, with Manek making 43 percent of his team-high 149 3-point attempts. Doolittle has made 37 percent of his 54 attempts, and freshman De'Vion Harmon also shoots better than 35 percent. Manek is the top scorer at 15.9 per game, and he also grabs 6.4 rebounds and blocks 1.3 shots.

The Sooners have covered the spread in seven of their 11 conference games, and Doolittle (15) and junior guard Austin Reaves (14.2) also average double figures while combining for 14 rebounds and 5.1 assists. JuCo transfer Alondes WIlliams scored 14 as six Sooners scored in double figures in their win against Iowa State.

How to make Kansas vs. Oklahoma picks

