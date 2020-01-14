Kansas vs. Oklahoma odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 14 predictions from proven simulation

The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks and the host Oklahoma Sooners look to get back on track when they meet in a key Big 12 Conference matchup on Tuesday in Norman, Okla. The Jayhawks (12-3), who are coming off a 67-55 loss to No. 4 Baylor on Saturday, are tied for third with West Virginia and Oklahoma in the Big 12 at 2-1, while the Sooners (11-4), who are coming off an 81-68 defeat at Iowa State on Saturday, are facing their first ranked opponent of the season.

Tip-off from Lloyd Noble Center is set for 9 p.m. ET. Oklahoma won last year's meeting in Norman, 81-68, on March 5. The Jayhawks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Kansas odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 139.5. Before making any Kansas vs. Oklahoma picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Oklahoma. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Oklahoma vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Oklahoma spread: Kansas -6.5

Kansas vs. Oklahoma over-under: 139.5 points

Kansas vs. Oklahoma money line: Kansas -274, Oklahoma +215

KU: Ranks fourth nationally in field goal percentage at 50.3 per game

OU: has made the NCAA Tournament in six of the past seven seasons

Why Kansas can cover

The Jayhawks have dominated unranked opponents this season, going 10-0 and are 3-1 on the road. Kansas has known nothing but success for the better part of four decades and is aiming for a 37th consecutive winning season and a 36th NCAA Tournament appearance in 37 years. The Jayhawks are also 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following an against-the-spread loss.

Through 15 games, five different Kansas players -- Devon Dotson, Isaiah Moss, Udoka Azubuike, Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack -- have posted 20 points or more in a game this season. Azubuike has pulled down 10 or more rebounds seven times, including four in the past five games. Even so, there's no guarantee the Jayhawks will cover the Kansas vs. Oklahoma spread.

Why Oklahoma can cover

That's because the Sooners have won four of their last five games and have defeated the Jayhawks in their last two home matchups and in four of the past seven at Lloyd Noble Center. Under coach Lon Kruger, who is in his ninth year as Oklahoma's coach, the Sooners are 171-109 (.611) and have made one NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance. Oklahoma is also 7-1-1 against the spread in their last nine Tuesday games.

Offensively, the Sooners have three players averaging at least 14 points or more, led by senior forward Kristian Doolittle at 17.1 points per game. He also averages 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He has scored 20 or more points in four of the past seven games, including 28 points in an 82-80 win at North Texas on Dec. 5. He also hauled down 15 rebounds in a loss at Creighton Dec. 17.

How to make Kansas vs. Oklahoma picks

We can tell you that the model is leaning over on the total, and it also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas vs. Oklahoma? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oklahoma vs. Kansas spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.