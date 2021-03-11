Get ready for a 2021 Big 12 Tournament battle Thursday as the No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks and the No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Center. Oklahoma is 15-9, while the Jayhawks are 19-8. The Sooners are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games as a road underdog. The Jayhawks are 6-1-1 against the spread in their last eight games. The underdog is 9-4 against the spread in the last 13 Kansas vs. Oklahoma meetings.

The Jayhawks are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Kansas vs. Oklahoma odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 136. Before entering any Oklahoma vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma spread: Kansas -2.5

Kansas vs. Oklahoma over-under: 136 points

Kansas vs. Oklahoma money line: Kansas -145; Oklahoma +125

What you need to know about Kansas

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Jayhawks took down the Texas-El Paso Miners 67-62 last Thursday. Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack were among the main playmakers for Kansas, as Agbaji had 19 points and six rebounds and McCormack posted a double-double on 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Kansas downed Oklahoma 63-59 on Jan. 9, but lost to the Sooners 75-68 in Norman on Jan. 23. Agbaji leads Kansas in scoring with 13.7 points per game, while Jalen Wilson pulls in 8.2 rebounds and Marcus Garrett dishes 3.7 assists per outing. Kansas averages 73.3 points and allow 65.9 points per game.

What you need to know about Oklahoma

The Sooners defeated Iowa State 79-73 on Wednesday to get their Big 12 Tournament appearance underway. Oklahoma can attribute much of its success to Elijah Harkless, who had 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals, while Austin Reaves notched 21 points and five rebounds.

The Sooners downed the Jayhawks 75-68 at home on Jan. 23, but lost to Kansas 63-59 in Lawrence on Jan. 9. Reaves leads Oklahoma with 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Oklahoma scores 75.3 points and allows 69.3 points per game.

The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations.

