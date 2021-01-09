The Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 9 at Allen Fieldhouse and the game will be broadcast on CBS. The Jayhawks are 9-2 overall and 5-1 at home, while Oklahoma is 6-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. Both teams are .500 against the spread this season, with Kansas at 5-5 and Oklahoma at 4-4-1.

And while Kansas has won eight of the last 10 head-to-head meetings straight up, it's been Oklahoma that has covered the spread in six of those 10 games. The Jayhawks are favored by seven points in the latest Kansas vs. Oklahoma odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 144.5. Before entering any Oklahoma vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of $2,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Oklahoma. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Oklahoma spread: Kansas -7

Kansas vs. Oklahoma over-under: 144.5 points

Latest Odds: Kansas Jayhawks -6.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Kansas

Kansas took its contest against the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday by a conclusive 93-64 score. Kansas got double-digit scores from five players: Forward David McCormack (20), guard Ochai Agbaji (19), forward Jalen Wilson (16), guard Tristan Enaruna (12), and guard Christian Braun (10).

Wilson leads the team in both scoring (15.2 ppg) and rebounding (7.8 rpg) and his ability to play both inside and out makes Kansas flexible offensively. He's shooting 49.1 percent from the floor this season and 37.3 percent from the 3-point line. Agbaji, Braun and Marcus Garrett are all shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line or better, so Oklahoma will have to limit opportunities from the perimeter on Saturday.

What you need to know about Oklahoma

Meanwhile, Oklahoma fell 76-61 to the Baylor Bears on Wednesday. A silver lining for the Sooners was the play of guard Austin Reaves, who had 19 points and five assists along with seven boards.

The Wichita State transfer is averaging 15.9 points, 5.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game so far this season and fourth-year starter Brady Manek continues to be one of the best stretch fours in the nation. Manek is shooting 41.2 percent from the 3-point line and is averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots per game.

How to make Kansas vs. Oklahoma picks

The model has simulated Kansas vs. Oklahoma 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas vs. Oklahoma? And which side of the spread hits nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.