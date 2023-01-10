A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are 14-1 overall and 8-0 at home, while the Sooners are 10-5 overall and 1-1 on the road. It's a rivalry that Kansas has dominated historically, going 154-69 all-time against Oklahoma.

However, the Sooners played the national champions tough last season, losing 67-64 in Norman and dropping a 71-69 decision in Lawrence. The Jayhawks are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Kansas vs. Oklahoma odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 132. Before entering any Oklahoma vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma spread: Kansas -10.5

Kansas vs. Oklahoma over/under: 132 points

Kansas vs. Oklahoma money line: Kansas -650, Oklahoma +450

What you need to know about Kansas



While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Kansas and the West Virginia Mountaineers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Kansas wrapped it up with a 76-62 win on the road. Kansas got double-digit scores from five players: guard Gradey Dick (16), forward Jalen Wilson (14), forward KJ Adams Jr. (14), guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (12), and guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (11).

Since a loss against Tennessee in the Battle 4 Atlantis, Kansas has ripped off eight wins in a row and won by an average of 17.6 points per game despite playing six major-conference opponents during that span. Wilson is the team's major catalyst this year, as he leads the Jayhawks in scoring (20.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.8 rebounds per game). He also ranks second on the team in assists (2.8 assists per game).

What you need to know about Oklahoma

Meanwhile, Oklahoma didn't have too much breathing room in its game with the Texas Tech Red Raiders this past Saturday, but the Sooners still walked away with a 68-63 victory. Forward Jalen Hill filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points in addition to nine rebounds.

After back-to-back losses to open up Big 12 play by a combined four points, the Sooners limited the Red Raiders to just 36.8% from the floor and 2-for-18 shooting from the 3-point line. Oklahoma will hope to win the perimeter shooting battle to give itself a fighting chance against Kansas. The Sooners rank 33rd nationally in 3-point shooting (38.2%) and sixth in 3-point shooting allowed (26.9%).

