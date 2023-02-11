As a new weekend of basketball arrives in the Big 12, No. 9 Kansas stands in a four-way tie for third place in the conference standings with a group of teams chasing Texas. If the Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4 Big 12) are going to mount a comeback and capture a league title, they can ill-afford a loss at Oklahoma as the teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

The Sooners (12-12, 2-9) have seen their NCAA Tournament hopes diminish amid a stretch of six losses in their last seven games. But OU has shown flashes of brilliance this season -- like when it beat Alabama 93-69 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge -- and will be aiming to pick up another marquee victory.

The first time Kansas and Oklahoma met this season, KU outlasted 79-75 at home on Jan. 10 behind 22 points from KJ Adams. Despite making just 2 of 17 attempts from 3-point range, OU nearly pulled off what would have been a stunning road upset as Grant Sherfield racked up 25 points.

Kansas is just 4-4 since then but is coming off an 88-80 win over the Longhorns, while Oklahoma is entering off an 82-72 loss at Baylor. In total, the Sooners are on a three-game losing, but such was the case before they stunned the Crimson Tide two weeks ago. Sherfield scored 30 in that contest and Jalen Hill put up a career-high 26.

Replicating that offensive display won't be easy for the Sooners, but they nearly knocked off the Jayhawks on the road in the first meeting and certainly have the potential derail KU's hopes of factoring into the Big 12 race.

How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma live

Date: Saturday, Feb. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Kansas vs. Oklahoma prediction, picks

Oklahoma's competitiveness appears to be waning amid the grind of Big 12 play. The Sooners flashed their potential in a stunning 24-point win over Alabama two weeks ago but have suffered three straight double-digit losses since then. Kansas has won three of its last four and won't be sleeping on this opponent. OU nearly won at Kansas a month ago, and the Jayhawks will be motivated to play well in the rematch order to remain in the Big 12 title hunt. Prediction: Kansas -3



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS Kansas Kansas Oklahoma Kansas Kansas SU Kansas Kansas Oklahoma Kansas Kansas

