Kansas narrowly avoided losing its second straight home game for the first time since the 1988-89 season on Saturday as the No. 4 Jayhawks squeaked out a 63-59 win over visiting Oklahoma at Allen Fieldhouse. It was in large part thanks to an unlikely hero. David McCormack's inconsistent play on the interior has been a source of frustration for Kansas this season, but the 6-foot-10 junior scored two of KU's final three buckets, including one with 12.8 seconds left, to help the Jayhawks outlast the undermanned Sooners.

McCormack led Kansas (10-2, 4-1 Big 12) with 17 points and was helped by the fact that Oklahoma played without forwards Brady Manek and Jalen Hill due to COVID-19 protocols. Manek is the team's second-leading scorer while Hill is a steady bench contributor. Even without them, the Sooners (6-4, 2-3) gave Kansas all it could handle. Austin Reaves led Oklahoma with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Kansas rebounded from last Saturday's 84-59 home loss to Texas -- the worst home loss in Bill Self's 18 seasons as coach -- with an impressive 93-64 win at TCU on Tuesday. But the Jayhawks needed a victory against the Sooners to avoid a second straight Saturday of bad history made at home. Ochai Agbaji contributed 14 for Kansas, while Jalen Wilson scored seven of his nine points in the game's final 7:17.

McCormack wasn't the only Kansas post player to have success against the lean Sooners, either. Redshirt senior big man Mitch Lightfoot had one of his best games of the season offensively with seven points on 3-for-3 shooting. The Sooners continue to come up short at Kansas as they dropped their 20th straight game at Allen Fieldhouse. Oklahoma has not won on the road at Kansas since 1993.