No. 6 Kansas overcame an 11-point first-half deficit on the road to knock off No. 25 Oklahoma 67-57 on Saturday. The Jayhawks improved to 6-4 against Quad 1 opponents and moved into a third-place tie with Baylor in the Big 12 standings.

The Jayhawks (20-6, 8-5 Big 12) earned their seventh victory against a Top 25 team this season, which is the most in the country. Kansas star guard Kevin McCullar Jr. returned to the lineup after a two-game absence and scored 10 points while dealing with foul trouble for the majority of the second half.

Kansas star point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. scored 11 points and dished out seven assists, while big man Hunter Dickinson recorded his 15th double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds. The Jayhawks improved to 7-1 this season when Harris records at least 10 points.

Oklahoma (18-8, 6-7) played shorthanded without forward John Hughly lV and guard Rivaldo Soares in the lineup due to injury. The Sooners led for nearly 25 minutes of game action until Kansas went on a run midway through the second half and never looked back.

Jalon Moore scored a team-high 17 points for the Sooners in their fifth loss in the last eight games. Oklahoma dropped one spot to eighth place in the Big 12 standings with the loss.

