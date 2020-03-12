Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma State @ Kansas
Regular Season Records: Oklahoma State 18-14; Kansas 28-3
Last Season Records: Kansas 25-9; Oklahoma State 12-20
What to Know
The Oklahoma State Cowboys haven't won a game against the #1 Kansas Jayhawks since March 3 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Oklahoma State and Kansas are set to clash at 2:30 p.m. ET at Sprint Center in the second round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
The Cowboys earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They escaped with a win against the Iowa State Cyclones by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71. Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele looked sharp as he had 21 points and nine assists in addition to five rebounds.
Speaking of close games: the Jayhawks came out on top in a nail-biter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, sneaking past 66-62. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Guard Devon Dotson (17 points) and center Udoka Azubuike (15 points) were the top scorers for Kansas.
A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.10%, which places them 22nd in college basketball. But Kansas is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them third in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives the Jayhawks a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kansas have won eight out of their last 11 games against Oklahoma State.
- Feb 24, 2020 - Kansas 83 vs. Oklahoma State 58
- Jan 27, 2020 - Kansas 65 vs. Oklahoma State 50
- Mar 02, 2019 - Kansas 72 vs. Oklahoma State 67
- Feb 09, 2019 - Kansas 84 vs. Oklahoma State 72
- Mar 08, 2018 - Kansas 82 vs. Oklahoma State 68
- Mar 03, 2018 - Oklahoma State 82 vs. Kansas 64
- Feb 03, 2018 - Oklahoma State 84 vs. Kansas 79
- Mar 04, 2017 - Kansas 90 vs. Oklahoma State 85
- Jan 14, 2017 - Kansas 87 vs. Oklahoma State 80
- Feb 15, 2016 - Kansas 94 vs. Oklahoma State 67
- Jan 19, 2016 - Oklahoma State 86 vs. Kansas 67
