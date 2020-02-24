Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Kansas

Current Records: Oklahoma State 14-13; Kansas 24-3

What to Know

The #3 Kansas Jayhawks will be playing 40 minutes Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Jayhawks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is currently enjoying a 12-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

Things were close when Kansas and the Baylor Bears clashed this past Saturday, but Kansas ultimately edged out the opposition 64-61. It was another big night for Kansas' center Udoka Azubuike, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 19 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State had enough points to win and then some against the Oklahoma Sooners this past Saturday, taking their matchup 83-66. Oklahoma State can attribute much of their success to forward Cameron McGriff, who had 28 points along with seven boards.

The wins brought Kansas up to 24-3 and Oklahoma State to 14-13. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Jayhawks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.50%, which places them fourth in college basketball. Oklahoma State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40%, which places them 25th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 15-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Kansas have won seven out of their last ten games against Oklahoma State.