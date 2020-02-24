Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma State @ Kansas
Current Records: Oklahoma State 14-13; Kansas 24-3
What to Know
The #3 Kansas Jayhawks will be playing 40 minutes Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Jayhawks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is currently enjoying a 12-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Things were close when Kansas and the Baylor Bears clashed this past Saturday, but Kansas ultimately edged out the opposition 64-61. It was another big night for Kansas' center Udoka Azubuike, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 19 rebounds in addition to three blocks.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State had enough points to win and then some against the Oklahoma Sooners this past Saturday, taking their matchup 83-66. Oklahoma State can attribute much of their success to forward Cameron McGriff, who had 28 points along with seven boards.
The wins brought Kansas up to 24-3 and Oklahoma State to 14-13. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Jayhawks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.50%, which places them fourth in college basketball. Oklahoma State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40%, which places them 25th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Jayhawks are a big 15-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas have won seven out of their last ten games against Oklahoma State.
- Jan 27, 2020 - Kansas 65 vs. Oklahoma State 50
- Mar 02, 2019 - Kansas 72 vs. Oklahoma State 67
- Feb 09, 2019 - Kansas 84 vs. Oklahoma State 72
- Mar 08, 2018 - Kansas 82 vs. Oklahoma State 68
- Mar 03, 2018 - Oklahoma State 82 vs. Kansas 64
- Feb 03, 2018 - Oklahoma State 84 vs. Kansas 79
- Mar 04, 2017 - Kansas 90 vs. Oklahoma State 85
- Jan 14, 2017 - Kansas 87 vs. Oklahoma State 80
- Feb 15, 2016 - Kansas 94 vs. Oklahoma State 67
- Jan 19, 2016 - Oklahoma State 86 vs. Kansas 67
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Louisville vs. FSU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Louisville vs. Florida State matchup...
-
Kansas vs. Oklahoma St odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Kansas vs. Oklahoma State matchup 10,000...
-
Texas vs. WVU odds, picks, simulation
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Texas vs. West Virginia matchup 10,000...
-
Buckeyes end Maryland's winning streak
Maryland's win streak comes to an end, while Ohio State continues its late-season resurgence
-
MSU student hits full-court payday
It was the biggest shot Montana State hit all night
-
Indiana takes down No. 9 PSU
The Hoosiers' bubble status was helped with a quality win against the top-10 Nittany Lions
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish