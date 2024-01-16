The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State is 8-8 overall and 7-3 at home, while Kansas is 14-2 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Jayhawks have dominated this series in recent years, winning nine of the last 10 meetings against the Cowboys.

Kansas is favored by 7 points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Kansas odds, and the over/under is 139.5 points.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -7

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas over/under: 139.5 points

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas money line: Okla. State: +243, Kansas: -305

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after its third straight loss. The Cowboys suffered a grim 66-42 defeat to the Iowa State Cyclones. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Oklahoma State has scored all season.

Despite the defeat, the Cowboys will enter Tuesday's clash confident they can pull off the upset. That's because Oklahoma State is 4-1 in its last five games at home.

What you need to know about Kansas

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks earned a 78-66 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Kansas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Hunter Dickinson led the charge by dropping a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Dickinson also set a new season-high mark in blocks with five. Another player making a difference was Kevin McCullar Jr., who scored 21 points.

The Jayhawks have won 10 of their last 11 games and they're 4-1 in their last five road games against Oklahoma State. However, Kansas is 0-5 against the spread in its last five games played on a Tuesday.

