Big 12 rivals face off in a heated college basketball battle as the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (17-9, 8-7) will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-13, 5-10) on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. The hosts have played very well at home this season and they will aim to keep that success alive after dropping back-to-back road games against conference opponents. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have struggled on the road but could enter Saturday's game with some confidence after defeating UCF 104-95 their last time out.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The latest Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds from SportsLine consensus list Kansas as the 14.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 149.5. You can watch this matchup on CBS and Paramount+, where you can get a seven-day free trial right here.

SportsLine's proven model has simulated Kansas vs. Oklahoma State 10,000 times and revealed its best bets for this game. See all the college basketball picks from SportsLine right here.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 season on a 213-158 betting roll (+1675) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are the college basketball best bets for Kansas vs. Oklahoma State (on Paramount+) on Saturday:

Under 149.5 (-110)

The Under has hit in three of the Jayhawks last six games overall and in each of their last two home games. Plus, each of those games had an over/under below 149 points. Kansas will host an Oklahoma State side that ranks 14th in the Big 12 in field goals made (24.5) and 15th in three-point shots made (6.6). See all of the model's Saturday college basketball picks here.

The Pick: Under 149.5 -- The Under hits in 65% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Kansas 81, Oklahoma State 64.

Bonus Saturday CBB pick: Larry Hartstein is on a 23-12 (+955) roll on college basketball spread picks. See who he likes in Mississippi State (-1.5) vs. Oklahoma right here.

Kansas -14.5 (-107)

The Jayhawks dominate the overall series, winning seven straight meetings against the Cowboys dating back to the 2020-21 season. They have also won each of the last two meetings by more than 16 points. Kansas has been dominant in front its home fans, going 12-2 at Allen Fieldhouse this season. The most recent home victories were a 69-52 win against No. 8 Iowa State and a 71-59 win against Colorado. Don't forget to stream the game on Paramount+, where you can get a free seven-day trial.

The Pick: Kansas -14.5 -- The Jayhawks cover in 59% of simulations

Projected final score: Kansas 81, Oklahoma State 64.

Bonus Saturday CBB pick: SportsLine's model enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 season on a 213-158 roll (+1675) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. It has revealed an A-rated pick for Georgia Tech vs. Boston College that you can see right here.

Want more college basketball picks for Saturday?

You've seen the model's college basketball best bets for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas. Now, get picks for every game from SportsLine's model that's on a 213-158 roll on college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Visit SportsLine to get all of its college basketball picks for Saturday right here.

Also be sure to see the Saturday college basketball picks from SportsLine's Thomas Casale. He's on a 44-29 (+1131) run on college basketball picks and you visit SportsLine here to get all his picks.

And don't forget to watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas and other select college basketball games on CBS and Paramount+. Get a free seven-day trial right here.