The Oklahoma State Cowboys will be hoping to spring a big upset to open conference play on Saturday when they go on the road to face the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks in a game that can be viewed on CBS and Paramount+. Oklahoma State has won back-to-back games coming into this matchup, while Kansas has defended its title from last season by winning 11 of its first 12 games. You can stream the game on Paramount+, which you can try for half-off your first year with promo code ALLYEAR.

Tip-off for is set for 2 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. The latest Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Jayhawks as 10-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 139. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their MUST-HAVE Premium plan.

How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State time: 2 p.m. ET

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State TV channel: CBS

College basketball picks for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Before tuning into the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 21-15 roll on all top-rated CBB picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

For Oklahoma State vs. Kansas, the model projects that the Jayhawks cover the spread as 10-point home favorites. Kansas is rolling heading into Big 12 play, having rattled off five straight wins since losing to Tennessee in November. The Jayhawks are the defending national champions and have won eight of their last nine games against Oklahoma State.

They have been at home since blowing out Missouri on the road three weeks ago, adding double-digit wins over then-No. 14 Indiana and Harvard before Christmas. Oklahoma State is having to go on the road for the fourth time this month after losing to then-No. 8 UConn and Virginia Tech in road games earlier in December. The Cowboys have now picked up just two wins in their last nine road games.

Kansas rarely loses at Allen Fieldhouse, and it has gone 18-2 in its last 20 home games against Oklahoma State. Star forward Jalen Wilson leads the Jayhawks with 21.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, while freshman guard Gradey Dick is adding 15.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. They have too much firepower for Oklahoma State to contend with, which is why the model has them covering in over 50% of simulations.

