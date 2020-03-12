Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds, line: 2020 Big 12 Tournament picks, predictions by proven model on 75-53 run

The top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks look to take the first step toward sweeping the Big 12 Conference regular-season and tournament championships when they face the eighth-seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys in quarterfinal action of the 2020 Big 12 Tournament on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. The Jayhawks (28-3), who finished 17-1 in conference play, have won 16 in a row, while the Cowboys (18-14), who tied for seventh with TCU at 7-11, are on a four-game winning streak.

Tip-off from the Sprint Center is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Kansas leads the all-time series 118-59. The Jayhawks are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Kansas odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 133.5.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State spread: Kansas -11.5

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 133.5

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State money line: Oklahoma State +540, Kansas -830

OSU: Is averaging 67.5 points per game

KU: Is sixth nationally in scoring margin at plus-13.9

Why Kansas can cover

The Jayhawks are the No. 1 seed for the Big 12 Conference Tournament for the 16th time, including the 11th time in 12 years. Kansas is 31-7 as the top seed and has won the championship eight times as the tournament's top seed. Since the Big 12's inception in 1996-97, the Jayhawks are 46-12 in the tournament and are 20-3 in the quarterfinals. Kansas' 17 wins during the regular season were the most ever by any Big 12 school in conference play.

Sophomore guard Devon Dotson, a Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year finalist and a unanimous All-Big 12 First-Team selection, leads the conference in scoring at 18.1 points per game, steals per game (2.1) and free throws made (142). He leads Kansas with 63 steals and is second on the team with 120 assists. He is third in the Big 12 in field-goal percentage at 47.2.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Even so, the Jayhawks aren't a lock to cover the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State spread. That's because the Cowboys have been red hot, winning six of seven, including a come-from-behind 72-71 victory over Iowa State in Wednesday's first-round matchup. Oklahoma State has clinched its third winning season in four years and 29th over the past 32 years. The Cowboys have made the NCAA Tournament 19 times over the past 30 years and have compiled a 51-49 (.510) mark in three seasons under coach Michael Boynton.

Offensively, senior forward Cameron McGriff leads the Cowboys in scoring (12.2 points per game) and rebounding (6.6). He has scored in double figures in each of the past 13 games, including 17 points against Iowa State. In two games against the Jayhawks, McGriff is averaging 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.

