Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 24 predictions by model on 54-30 run

The Jayhawks will try to build off their biggest win of the season when No. 3 Kansas hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday night. The Jayhawks (24-3) handed top-ranked Baylor its first conference loss, beating the Bears 64-61 on Saturday, and Kansas has won 12 in a row. The Cowboys (14-13) have won three of their last four after an 83-66 victory Saturday against Oklahoma.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET at Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks are 15-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 134.5. Before considering any Oklahoma State vs. Kansas picks or college basketball predictions, you need to see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in on Kansas vs. Oklahoma State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State spread: Jayhawks -15

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 134.5

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State money line: Jayhawks -1806, Cowboys +873

KAN: G Marcus Garrett has 32 assists and 21 steals over the past six games.

OSU: F Cameron McGriff is averaging 15.5 points over the past eight games.

Why Kansas can cover

The home team is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between the teams, and the 7-foot Udoka Azubuike comes in off one of his best games. He scored 23 and had a career-high 19 rebounds in the win against Baylor, and the big man averages a double-double at 13.1 points and 10.1 rebounds. He leads the nation in field-goal percentage at 74, 6.5 percent better than the No. 2 player, and he also blocks 2.6 shots per game.

Sophomore guard Devon Dotson is the top scorer at 18.2 for the Jayhawks, who are 10-4 against the spread in conference games. He also gets 4.2 assists and 2.1 of the team's 7.9 steals. The Jayhawks rank fourth in the nation in field-goal percentage defense at 37.5 and allow just 60.7 points per game (eighth).

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Even so, the Jayhawks aren't a lock to cover the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State spread. Oklahoma State is 6-4 against the spread in its past 10 games, and the core of the team started every game together last season. Seniors Cameron McGriff, Lindy Waters and Thomas Dziagwa and sophomores Yor Anei and Isaac Likekele all average more than eight points, led by McGriff's 11.4 per game.

Waters (10.8) and Likekele (10.7) also score in double figures and combine for 9.6 boards, while McGriff is the leading rebounder at 6.8. The Cowboys are 5-5 against the spread on the road this season, and opponents shoot 40 percent against them (41st in the nation). The 6-foot-10 Anei blocks almost two shots a game, and Oklahoma State gets seven steals per contest.

How to make Kansas vs. Oklahoma State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with simulations showing OSU's McGriff and KU's Dotson both scoring almost two points below their averages. The model also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oklahoma State vs. Kansas? And which side of the spread is hitting more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State spread to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model on a 54-30 run on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.